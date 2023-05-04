Sophia Rosing in court for pretrial conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The former University of Kentucky student who pleaded not guilty after being seen in a video hurling racial slurs and physically assaulting another UK student was in court again Thursday.

Sophia Rosing appeared for a pretrial conference. Her next court day was set for May 26.

In February, Rosing was indicted by a grand jury after a video of her surfaced in November 2022 showing her in a UK residence hall assaulting a Black student. She’s charged with assault, assault of a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

She’s since withdrawn from UK, according to her attorney Fred Peters. She’s also been banned from campus by UK President Eli Capilouto and is not eligible to re-enroll as a student.

