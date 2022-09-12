Early to mid September can be a wildcard weather-wise across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Some years we see temperatures in the 90s during that window while other years it feels more like fall. This week it looks like we’ll be enjoying the latter as a cold front has pressed east of the commonwealth allowing for cooler and drier air to filter into the region. Afternoon highs struggled to reach the low 70s Monday, which wasn’t a bad thing at all as it felt great to be outdoors.

The fall-like feel to the air will continue through Tuesday with very pleasant temperatures to start the day in the low to mid-50s. It will be a good set-up for radiational cooling (see the graphic below) which allows temperatures to really drop off.

Expect lots of sunshine during the afternoon, even with a few scattered clouds possible Lexington northward as the upper level system pulls off to the northeast. Afternoon highs look lovely again with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s, which is ideal. The “Muggy Meter” won’t be a factor this week as we stay in the comfy zone even as we warm up later in the week and into the weekend.

High pressure will continue to dominate late this week with afternoon highs creeping back into the low 80s. This will be one of these stretches that we typically see in September and October where conditions are pretty ideal with several dry days strung together.

Looking down the road into next week, the dry pattern should remain in place but there is some indication that above average temperatures will creep back into the picture. Average afternoon highs by then are right around 80 degrees and we could be looking at temperatures back in the upper 80s. Stay tuned and enjoy the great weather while it lasts!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and very pleasant. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Lots of sun, just delightful. Highs in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the mid-50s.