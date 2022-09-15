Quiet weather rolls on to close out the week

It was another dandy day across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures Thursday thanks to high pressure in control of our weather. Afternoon highs reached the upper 70s and low 80s, which was a nice recovery after starting off in the 50s with a little patchy fog around the region.

You may have notice that despite the full sunshine on Thursday and lack of cloudiness, there seemed to be a slight bit of “haze” filtering the sunshine out despite the lack of humidity. This was actually caused by smoke particles in the upper levels of the atmosphere from the wild fires out west. We should see more of the same on Friday but it shouldn’t impact our great run of nice weather.

The upward swing in temperatures slowly but surely will continue Friday and for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures should climb back into the low and mid-80s Friday and humidity levels will stay in the “comfy” range for the next few days before rising slightly into early next week as the warmer air kicks in.

Both weekend end days look dry and warm with highs into the mid and even a few upper 80s. This will be the final weekend of “summer” officially before fall arrives next week so with tons of outdoor activities on tap across the region, make sure to hydrate properly and use plenty of sunscreen if you’ll be out for any length of time.

Summer won’t be going down without a fight next week as afternoon highs dance around the 90 degree mark on Tuesday and Wednesday. The fall equinox occurs late next Thursday evening at 9:03pm Eastern and some of the data is showing our first legitimate chance of rain and storms late that day as a cold front drops into the area.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the upper-50s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, another warm day! Highs in the low to mid-80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the low 60s.