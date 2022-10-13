After some stormy weather that did bring some beneficial rain across parts of Central and Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, we dried out nicely with plenty of sunshine returning Thursday. In the wake of the departing front, cooler air pushed into the region on the heels of a strong west to northwest winds. Even with the full sunshine, afternoon highs only recovered into the low to mid-60s. It was a nice day to check out the beautiful fall colors that are peaking around the region.

Our weather is looking pleasant as we close out the week on Friday. Temperatures will be a bit chilly to start the day in the upper 30s before we see more sunshine and a breezy south wind push afternoon highs back into the mid to upper 60s. Speaking of the wind, gusts could be around 30 miles per hour Friday afternoon before lessening into the evening hours. This will make for a good night for high school football Friday.

Of course the big question all week has been the timing of the first of 2 frontal boundaries that will drop into the commonwealth over the weekend. The model data is now trending drier for Saturday so it should be a decent day. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with a strong southwest wind persisting. Afternoon highs should top the 70 degree mark in most locations. The best chances for spotty showers look to be across Southern Kentucky Saturday with a better chances across the board as a wave of energy rides along the front on Sunday.

The secondary front will arrive early Monday ushering in the coolest air of the season and probably ending the growing season as a widespread frost is likely a few mornings next week. Afternoon highs will be unseasonably cool, even by late October standards with our coolest day being Tuesday with temperatures struggling to get to the 50 degree mark! Early morning lows Tuesday through Thursday mornings will be either side of the freezing mark so expect the frost and freeze products will be back on the table.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, still breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.