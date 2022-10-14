Our weekend forecast is looking better but more chilly air is on the horizon

It was a beautiful finish to the week weather-wise across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine, breezy conditions and afternoon highs into the mid to upper 60s. With all the bright sunshine around, the fall foliage continues to be brilliant as many areas are really hitting their peak.

A cold front will drop into the area on Saturday a little more quickly than expected but the trend of little to no moisture with it continues so we are looking at dry start to the week. Expect another breezy day as afternoon highs reach the upper 60s in the Bluegrass and low 70s across the south and east. With plenty of sunshine around, it should be nice weather for all the outdoor festivals across the area, plus Keeneland and tailgating leading up to Kentucky and Mississippi State out at Kroger Field at 7:30pm Saturday evening.

A wave of energy will slide by to our south on Sunday so it looks like Southern Kentucky will have the best chance of seeing a few spotty showers but the rest of the area should remain dry to close out the weekend. The big “game changing” front relative to our temperatures will drop in by Monday, ushering in the coldest air of the fall next week.

After highs in the low to mid-50s Monday, the combination of a northwest flow and an unseasonably cool air-mass in place should bring an end to the growing season next week. With low in the upper 20s to low 30s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings…a widespread killing frost is expected with a hard freeze possible in a few spots. You’ll definitely want to break out the heavier coats, especially Tuesday as afternoon highs don’t even make it out of the upper 40s for HIGHS as some scattered cloudiness holds our temperatures in check!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and breezy, rising temps. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, still breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the mid-40s.