It was another delightful day across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine and afternoon highs surging into the mid to upper 70s, a solid 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time in November. In fact Lexington reached 79 degrees which broke the record high of 78 set back in 2020. The only blemish is the dry conditions of late have sparked some significant forest fires across parts of the area and with a southeast wind in place, a lot of haze and smoke drifted into the Bluegrass Region, including Lexington. Our Future-cast has picked up on those trouble spots south and east of Lexington.

Obviously we need some steady and significant rainfall and we may actually get it as we close out the week! More on that shortly. In the meantime, we’ll squeeze in one more dry and warm day across the region with afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s. High clouds drifting in from the south should put a cap on temperatures a bit but it will still be a comfortable day.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on Thursday along the east coast of Florida and then quickly race northward once inland. All that tropical moisture is forecast to slide toward Central and Eastern Kentucky and with a cold front helping to provide the lift, we should be looking at an ideal scenario for a good soaking rain for much of the area on Friday. Given the on-going forest fire situation across parts of Kentucky, this event could go a long way to help alleviate the issues. Some of the data indicates a solid 1″-3″ of rain could be possible along and east of the I-75 corridor.

The aforementioned cold front will be the leading edge of a significant change in our weather pattern as we get a sneak peek of winter-like cold air. Afternoon highs over the weekend will be in the low 40sa with early morning lows in the low 20s. The cold air won’t be going anywhere any time soon as it carries over well into next week. In fact another storm system heads our way Tuesday with a chilly rain possibly mixed with some snow and/or sleet. Get ready to bundle up!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cool, some haze. Lows in the mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Morning sun, high clouds late. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain arriving. Lows in the mid-50s.