Another Louisville lawmaker calls for action after mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Another Louisville lawmaker has called on legislators to discuss “common sense” policies to prevent “more senseless loss of life due to gun violence” following Monday’s mass shooting in the state’s largest city.

Sen. David Yates (D-Louisville) says he’s ready to take action and work with “anyone who shares a goal of addressing the insensate violence” in Kentucky, he told ABC 36 in a statement.

“As we grapple with the aftermath of this senseless act of violence, we must come together to support those affected and find solutions to prevent future tragedies,” he said.

We reached out to Yates to see what policies he would like to see implemented in the state. As of publishing time, we have not heard back.

Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey, who represents Kentucky’s 3rd congressional district that includes Louisville, spoke during a press briefing on Tuesday, saying this is an “unimaginable tragedy for our community” but that we need to “take grief and turn it into action.”

McGarvey proposed universal background checks, taking “weapons of war off of our streets” and helping people who are in crisis before it’s too late.

He said policies need to be put in place so that “thoughts and prayers do not need to be offered to yet another community ripped apart by guns.”

Yates says unless a special session is called by Gov. Andy Besehar, the General Assembly can’t act on legislation until the 2024 Regular Session.

We reached out to Beshear’s communications team Thursday for comment on a possible special session but did not hear back.

A 25-year-old employee of Old National Bank killed five people and wounded eight others on Monday.

Police say he legally purchased the AR-15 used in the shooting from a local dealership on April 4.