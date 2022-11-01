We welcomed the month of November on a cloudy note across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a departing upper level system kept some moisture around in the low levels. We did see some sunshine peeking through from time to time as afternoon highs reached the low to mid-60s. Even with the clouds around, we are still seeing some nice fall colors during the later stages of the fall foliage season.

Just as the clouds begin to depart into Tuesday night, more cloudiness will move in from the southwest as the advertised mid-level wave of energy moves our way. Other than a few passing sprinkles, we should be dry on Wednesday but the clouds will hold temperatures down slightly. It still should be a nice day with highs creeping into the upper 60s with some clearing from southwest to northeast as the day progresses.

High pressure at the surface will take control of our weather pattern shifts into unseasonably warm mode. With the high settled to our east, a southwest flow will allow afternoon highs to surge into the mid to upper 70s! This will be nearly 20 degrees above average for early November. Of course the timing couldn’t be any better with high school football playoffs starting Friday night and the Breeders Cup World Championships happening at Keeneland on Friday and Saturday.

One thing we will have to watch is the speed of the approaching cold front this weekend. A lot of the data runs on Tuesday have tried to speed the front up slightly, so right now we’ll only have a few hours window of cushion between the 5:40 post for the Breeders Cup Classic on Saturday and the arrival of the rain sometime on Saturday evening. Of course the timing will fluctuate in the coming days so we’ll watch it closely. Expect showers and storms into Sunday but temperatures remain mild as highs stay in the low 70s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: More clouds and pleasant. Lows in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some clearing late. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 40s.