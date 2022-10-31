We wrapped October with a cloudy and mainly dry Halloween across Central and Eastern Kentucky, although a few spotty showers popped up around the area for all the trick or treaters. The forecast actually stayed pretty consistent relative to the light shower/drizzle chances Monday evening, all thanks to a wave of low pressure and a frontal boundary moving through the commonwealth.

As we kick off November on Tuesday, the area of low pressure will be pulling out of the region but it will be fairly slow to depart. As a result clouds should linger for a good bit of the day, especially in far Eastern Kentucky before we see some brief clearing. While surface high pressure takes over, an upper level system will pass overhead into early Wednesday with clouds and maybe a sprinkle or two, but it should be any big deal.

Late this week a big ridge of high pressure will build into the eastern part of the country, bringing unseasonably warm temperatures for early November. With the high anchored to our east and a southwest wind pushing mild air into the region, we should see progressively warmer temperatures into the late week. In fact, it looks almost ideal for the 2 day Breeders Cup Championships out at Keeneland on Friday and Saturday. Highs may press 80 degrees to kick off the weekend, a full 20 degrees above average!

Timing is everything and it appears the ridge of high pressure won’t break down until Saturday night, which will allow the return of our rain chances for the second half of the weekend and into early next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy drizzle. Lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds linger but pleasant. Highs in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: More clouds and comfy. Lows in the upper 40s.