We enjoyed another comfortable day on Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with afternoon highs in the low and mid-70s. As I mentioned in my post yesterday, the upper level low spinning over the Ohio Valley would probably kick some cloudiness across parts of the area Tuesday afternoon and boy did it ever! I guess you could call it an overachiever as many spots saw some solid mid-level overcast as we moved deeper in the day. Don’t get me wrong, it was still very comfy outside and there is even better weather on the way the rest of the week.

As the upper low kicks out to the northeast, high pressure will build in at the surface so we should see more in the way of sunshine on Wednesday. As a result, afternoon highs should be a touch warmer with temperatures making a run at the 80 degree mark. No big major changes with the “Muggy Meter” through the rest of the week as well with dewpoints generally staying in the comfy range even with slowly warming temperatures.

More postcard type weather is on the way for the late week and into the upcoming weekend. With a big ridge of high pressure building into the Eastern U.S. more tranquil weather is expected with sunshine and highs climbing into the mid-80s. One saving grace as mentioned earlier is that humidity levels won’t be off the charts so it should be pretty ideal for outdoor activities. Don’t forget the sunscreen and to hydrate properly if you’ll be out for any length of time, including the high Noon kickoff Saturday as Kentucky returns to Kroger Field to take on Youngstown State.

Much of the data is still showing an unseasonably warm stretch for the final few days of summer into the middle of next week with afternoon highs jumping back into the upper 80s, which by then will be a solid 10 degrees above average for this time in September. Enjoy the nice weather over the next few days.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and very pleasant. Lows in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun, very nice. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the upper 50s.