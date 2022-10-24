It’s been pretty much “postcard” fall weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky the last several days including Monday when afternoon highs surged into the mid to upper 70s thanks to a nice southerly breeze. Even with a few high clouds building in, there was still plenty of sunshine to really help the fall foliage “pop” as we hit the peak colors in the coming days.

The only issue with the tranquil weather is that it has been very dry so far this fall across the region so we desperately need some rain. Mother Nature should deliver late Tuesday and into Tuesday night as a cold front and a wave of low pressure slide through the commonwealth. While much of Tuesday should be dry, a few storms will be possible by late afternoon, with the bulk of the rain expected through the evening/overnight hours. It looks like the area that has the best chance of seeing close to 1″ rainfall totals will be areas along and west of I-75.

After a few lingering showers with some upper level energy hanging back Wednesday, the late week looks quite nice with sunshine returning and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s, which is right on par for average temperatures for the final week of October.

We should shift into a little more active weather pattern into the weekend as a wave of low pressure spins up from the southwest. At this point it looks like clouds will increase on Saturday but we’ll stay dry (including down in Knoxville for the big game between Kentucky and Tennessee Saturday evening) with the better chance of rain coming Sunday and carrying over into Halloween as well. This may make it a little damp for trick or treaters next Monday, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Lows in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Breezy and warm, late storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Occasional rain and storms. Lows in the low 50s.