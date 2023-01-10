It turned out to be a delightful Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine, breezy conditions, and afternoon highs surging into the low and mid-50s. Winds were out of the south/southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with higher gusts and that helped to drive the train for the unseasonably mild and delightful day we enjoyed. It started out cool and quiet with some great sunrise pictures around the area.

The good news is that the unseasonably mild temperatures will be hanging on for a few more days as our next storm system gets its act together out to our west. We should see a bit of energy out ahead of our late week weather maker will throw a few scattered showers into the mix of Wednesday. While it shouldn’t be an all day rain, the umbrella will come in handy on occasion with afternoon highs still climbing into the mid-50s.

With an area of low pressure spinning into the Ohio Valley on Thursday, it looks to be a wet and stormy day. Ahead of the low, temperatures will climb into the low-60s with occasional rain and thunder expected throughout the day. As far as our severe threat goes, there is a Level 1 risk for parts of Central and Southern Kentucky with a few strong storms possible if we can get some instability going. Damaging winds and some hail are the main threats but per usual an isolated tornado spin-up can’t be ruled out even though the threat is very low.

Much colder air will drop into Kentucky behind the departing low late Thursday and with some wrap around moisture hanging back, some light snow showers will be possible Thursday night and into Friday. The best chance to lay some minor accumulations on the ground would be in the highest elevations of Eastern Kentucky, especially with some of the activity happening during the daylight hours and temperatures above freezing in the mid-30s for highs.

Our rollercoaster ride of temperatures continues through the weekend as we should bounce back rather quickly from our brief cool down. Temperatures will climb from the upper 30s for afternoon highs Saturday to the low 50s on Monday as another storm system brings additional rain chances late on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds, not as cold. Lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with more showers. Lows in the low-50s.