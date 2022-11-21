It’s been awhile but it was essentially “postcard” weather for late November to kick off Thanksgiving week across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Sure it was very cold to start and the winds were a bit brisk, but that southwest wind along with full sunshine helped afternoon highs back into low 50s in many spots. This will be a prelude of things to come heading toward the holiday this coming Thursday. The frosty conditions and bright sunshine early Monday did make for some nice sunrise photos.

The picture-perfect weather looks to roll on Tuesday as high pressure stays in control. It should be quite so cold to kick things off Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 20s before the sunshine and the southwest wind pushes temperatures a few degrees higher into the mid-50s across the board.

Rolling toward the big travel day Wednesday and Thanksgiving, we are still looking good as the area of high pressure hangs tough to our east. In fact there shouldn’t be any major issues as far as travel across the eastern part of the country. Highs will push into the upper 50s Wednesday. Much of the data is now slowly the initial system down that could impact our weather into the holiday weekend. At this point Thanksgiving Day looks and actually unseasonably mild with highs climbing all the way into the low 60s!

The first of 2 systems will impact our weather Thursday night and into Black Friday, so the early bird shopper may need the rain gear but I don’t think it will be a wash-out. Expect a lull late Friday and into late Saturday before the next wave spins up through the Ohio Valley. The biggest concern will be for some wet weather arriving in time for an impact on the big game between Kentucky and Louisville at 3pm Saturday at Kroger Field. The 2nd system looks a touch stronger so it appears we’ll see a bit more rain for the 2nd half of the holiday weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and pleasant. Highs in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.