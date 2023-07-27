Nickolas Wilt, officer who was injured in Louisville mass shooting in April, to be discharged from hospital

Nickolas Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Louisville Metro police officer who was shot in the head during the Old National Bank mass shooting will be discharged from the hospital Friday.

After more than three and a half months in the hospital, Nickolas Wilt will finally return home tomorrow.

The mass shooting happened on April 10 in downtown Louisville. Wilt was one of the first officers to respond to the scene and is credited with helping stop the gunman.

After multiple surgeries and procedures at UofL Hospital and Jewish Hospital, his condition improved enough to be transferred to Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on May 10 and began neuro and physical rehabilitation, UofL Health said in a press release. While Wilt is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury, he’s recovered enough to come home — and will continue his therapy through outpatient care.

Wilt graduated from Louisville Metro police academy on March 31. He was an officer for just 10 days when he responded to a call at the bank for an active shooter.

Wilt ran toward the gunfire to save lives, LMPD Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said during press briefings.

He’s been lauded as a hero and an outstanding public servant as he lay in the hospital.

“His heroic actions exemplify the best of law enforcement,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg wrote in response to LMPD’s tweet last night.

The tweet from LMPD has garnered almost 1 million views. Hundreds of comments of prayers and well wishes followed.

Wilt is also a firefighter in La Grange and an EMT in Oldham County.

