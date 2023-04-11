Louisville officer who ‘ran towards’ shooter at Old National Bank praised as a hero





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 26-year-old rookie police officer is being praised as a hero after he “ran towards” the shooter on Monday at Old National Bank in Louisville.

Nickolas Wilt graduated from Louisville Metro police academy on March 31. He was an officer for just 10 days when he responded to a call at the bank for an active shooter.

Wilt ran toward the gunfire to save lives, LMPD Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said during press briefings. While responding, he was shot in the head. He’s at UofL Hospital in critical condition, where he underwent brain surgery.

According to ABC affiliate WHAS, Wilt was on his fourth shift with LMPD.

He’s being lauded as a hero and an outstanding public servant as he lay in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

“His heroic actions exemplify the best of law enforcement,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg wrote in response to LMPD’s tweet last night.

The tweet from LMPD has garnered almost 1 million views. Hundreds of comments of prayers and well wishes followed.

Wilt is also a firefighter in La Grange and an EMT in Oldham County.

