Keep the rain gear handy through Labor Day weekend

After a nice start to September with very pleasant weather, you could really feel the humidity return across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Friday with dewpoints temperatures jumping back into the low 70s, which means the muggy air is back in full force. Clouds held temperatures into the mid-80s for afternoon highs on Friday and we did manage to catch a nice sunrise before the clouds moved in.

Rolling into the holiday weekend you’ll need to roll out the rain gear for any outdoor plans, or at least keep it handy. While an all-day rain isn’t expected, we should see scattered showers and storms from time to time Saturday. As I mentioned in my last pots, this isn’t all that unusual for Labor Day weekend and the challenge is trying to pinpoint timing and location of the rain and storms so the bottom line is go be prepared and hopefully we can avoid any rain at critical times. Of course Kentucky opens the 2022 football season at Kroger Field Saturday evening so plan on a few showers and storms possible for both tailgating and during the game as well.

It may be a rinse and repeat the remainder of the holiday weekend as we get squeezed between a frontal boundary to our northwest and a wave of energy to our south. There will be plenty of moisture to work with as the “Muggy Meter” stays on the high side through the period.

This unsettled weather pattern looks to stick around through much of next week as what is left of the frontal boundary essentially hangs over the region. Throw in the moisture that will be hanging over the region, and that will mean a daily shot of showers and storms, especially with the peak heating of the afternoons.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain and storms. Highs in the low-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: More clouds and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s.