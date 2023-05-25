Funeral, visitation set for fallen Scott Co. deputy Caleb Conley

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Funeral and visitation arrangements have been set for fallen Scott County deputy Caleb Conley.

Conley’s visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 31 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Scott County High School gymnasium in Georgetown.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, June 1 at 11 a.m., also in the SCHS gymnasium.

Burial will follow at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana.

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Lead Chaplain Mike Justice will preside over the services for Conley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made at Field and Main Bank “In Memory of Caleb Conley” to help the family. Donations can be mailed or taken to Field and Main at 103 E Bridge Street in Cynthiana.

Other ways to donate to Conley’s family include at any Whitaker Bank to the “Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund” or through a GoFundMe, linked here: The Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Conley’s honor on Thursday, May 25 at 8 p.m. at City Hall in Georgetown.

Conley died Monday at the University of Kentucky hospital after being shot during a routine traffic stop.

The suspect, who was identified Tuesday by the Fayette County Detention Center as Steven Sheangshang, allegedly fled the scene and was arrested a short time later at a home in the 800 block of Charles Avenue in Lexington. Sheangshang was also connected to a shooting and car theft at Rose & Jims on Georgetown Road, according to the arrest citation.

Prior to being a deputy, Conley served in the Army for eight years.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

See More

Vigil to be held for fallen Scott Co. deputy Caleb Conley

Fundraisers created for man shot at Rose & Jims during carjacking

Fundraisers created for Scott Co. deputy killed in line of duty

Timeline of shootings beginning on I-75 that led to deputy’s death, another injured

‘He loved his job’: Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office remembers deputy killed in line of duty

Jail releases name of man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy