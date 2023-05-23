Jail releases name of man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The name of the suspect accused of killing a Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been released.

Steven Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Deputy Caleb Conley on I-75 Monday around 5 p.m. during a routine traffic stop.

Deputies told ABC 36 Sheangshang fled the scene after the shooting but was arrested a short time later.

Sheangshang is also connected to a shooting and car theft at Rose & Jims on Georgetown Road in Lexington, according to the jail’s public information officer Maj. Matt LeMonds.

The bar, in a Facebook post, says a “long time friend and resident” Dave was shot after a “violent” carjacking and is in surgery.

Sheangshang is charged with murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary, theft of an automobile, wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading police in Scott County; and assault, robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of burglary in Fayette County.

He’s booked at the Fayette County Detention Center.

