Timeline of shootings beginning on I-75 that led to deputy’s death, another injured

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Scott County deputy was killed and another man injured in two separate, but connected shootings that began Monday evening on I-75.

ABC 36 now has a clear timeline of those shootings and what happened in the moments after.

The first incident began on I-75 southbound at the 127 mile marker during a routine traffic stop.

Deputy Caleb Conley pulled over Steven Sheanshang who was driving a Nissan Murano. While approaching the vehicle, Conley was shot, according to the arrest citation.

Sheanshang then fled to a home in a nearby neighborhood and allegedly forced his way inside, pointed a handgun at the homeowners and took the keys to their vehicle.

At this point, Sheanshang was under the influence of drugs, the arrest citation notes.

The 46-year-old then drove that vehicle to Lexington and stopped at Rose & Jims Bar and Grill.

Sheanshang left the first vehicle he stole there, shot a man in the stomach and then stole his vehicle, according to the citation.

He’s now listed as under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

He was later found in a home in the 800 block of Charles Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

A .44 magnum revolver with six shell casings inside was found in a trash can.

Sheanshang was arrested at that home on Charles Avenue.

Both Conley and the man shot at Rose & Jims were taken to the hospital. Conley died and the other victim underwent surgery; his condition is unknown.

In the hours following Conley’s murder, he was described as a “damn good deputy” who loved his job. He was the recipient of several awards over his four-year tenure with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one most recently being the Highway Safety All Star Drive Sober Division Winner.

Prior to being a deputy, he served in the Army for eight years.

He leaves behind a wife and small children.

Sheangshang is charged with murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary, theft of an automobile, wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading police in Scott County; and assault, robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of burglary in Fayette County.

Kentucky State Police is taking over the investigation.

