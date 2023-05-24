Fundraisers created for man shot at Rose & Jims during carjacking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A fundraiser has been created for the man shot at Rose & Jims Bar and Grill during a carjacking Monday evening.

The fundraisers, created by the bar’s owner Jimalou Bayes, will help cover Dave’s medical and recovery expenses resulting from being shot.

Dave was allegedly shot by Steven Sheangshang, shortly after Sheangshang shot and killed Scott County deputy Caleb Conley.

Dave was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital for surgery.

You can drop off a cash donation at the bar or donate to the GoFundMe.

Head here for the GoFundMe link: Dave’s Recovery & Medical Fund

