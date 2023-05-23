Fundraisers created for Scott Co. deputy killed in line of duty

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two fundraisers have been created to help support the family of Deputy Caleb Conley, who was killed in the line of duty on Monday.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says the best way to help Conley’s family is to go to any Whitaker Bank and drop off donations to The Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund. The banks will accept cash or a check made out to the memorial fund.

Another way to donate is through a GoFundMe, created by Edward Hart.

Hart hopes to raise $50,000 on the GoFundMe for Conley’s wife and two children.

As of publishing time, over $2,800 has been raised.

To donate on GoFundMe, head here: The Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund

