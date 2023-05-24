Vigil to be held for fallen Scott Co. deputy Caleb Conley

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A vigil will be held Thursday for Scott County deputy Caleb Conley who was killed during a routine traffic stop on Monday.

The vigil will be in downtown Georgetown at the square near City Hall at 8 p.m. Both Main Street and North Hamilton will be shut down for the service.

The public is invited to attend the vigil to honor Conley’s life and service.

Conley has been described as a “damn good deputy” who loved his job. He was the recipient of several awards over his four-year tenure with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one most recently being the Highway Safety All Star Drive Sober Division Winner.

Prior to being a deputy, he served in the Army for eight years.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Conley was shot on I-75 southbound at the 127 mile marker. He later died at the hospital.

The suspect, who was identified Tuesday by the jail as Steven Sheangshang, allegedly fled the scene and was arrested a short time later at a home in the 800 block of Charles Avenue.