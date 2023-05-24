Man who allegedly killed Scott Co. deputy appears in court for other charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who allegedly shot and killed a Scott County deputy appeared in Fayette County Court Wednesday for other charges.
Steven Sheangshang plead not guilty to charges of assault, robbery, burglary, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence.
He has not appeared in court yet for his charges in Scott County, which include murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary, theft of an automobile, wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading police.
He’ll appear in court in Fayette County again on June 2.
Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Deputy Caleb Conley on I-75 Monday around 5 p.m. during a routine traffic stop.
Deputies told ABC 36 Sheangshang fled the scene after the shooting but was arrested a short time later.
He was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center.
