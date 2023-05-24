Man who allegedly killed Scott Co. deputy appears in court for other charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who allegedly shot and killed a Scott County deputy appeared in Fayette County Court Wednesday for other charges.

Steven Sheangshang plead not guilty to charges of assault, robbery, burglary, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence.

He has not appeared in court yet for his charges in Scott County, which include murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary, theft of an automobile, wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading police.

He’ll appear in court in Fayette County again on June 2.

Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Deputy Caleb Conley on I-75 Monday around 5 p.m. during a routine traffic stop.

Deputies told ABC 36 Sheangshang fled the scene after the shooting but was arrested a short time later.

The 45-year-old is also connected to a shooting and car theft at Rose & Jims on Georgetown Road in Lexington, according to an arrest citation. The bar, in a Facebook post, says a “long time friend and resident” Dave was shot after a “violent” carjacking and had surgery.

He was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center.

