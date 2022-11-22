Delightful weather continues for holiday travel

It was another beautiful day Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine and overachieving afternoon highs into the upper 50s. All that bright sunshine coupled with a breezy southwest wind helped drive the train to get temperatures above average for a change of pace. The good news is that pretty ideal weather conditions will continue for the big travel day on Wednesday!

High pressure will remain in control into the mid-week with more sunshine and temperatures climbing back into the upper 50s! Much of the eastern part of the country will enjoy quiet weather so there shouldn’t be any major issues for travel due to the weather.

The good news is that we are looking at a dry Thanksgiving Day across the region as the first of two waves of energy approaches from the southwest. It should be a breezy Turkey Day with afternoon highs in the low 60s and some high cloudiness increasing. By Thursday night and into Black Friday, the low will be close enough to produce a few showers so take the rain gear if you are doing early bird shopping on Friday. It should dry out as the day wears on with the first wave of energy exiting to the east.

The second half of the holiday weekend looks a bit unsettled as yet another wave of energy moves northeastward bringing additional rain chances to the commonwealth. Timing will be critical for a potential impact on the big game between Kentucky and Louisville at Kroger Field at 3pm Saturday. Much of the data at this point has things starting dry at kickoff but rain chances ramping up toward the end of the game so make sure you go prepared. Some additional showers will linger as folks head home from the holiday on Sunday before we dry out to begin next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and nice. Highs in the upper-50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and chilly. Lows in the mid-30s.