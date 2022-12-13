We enjoyed another day with some much needed sunshine across Central and Eastern Kentucky, especially early Tuesday before the high clouds started to roll in. Afternoon highs were pretty close to average for mid-December with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s. Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the sun as we are headed back into the wet weather into Wednesday. It was a chilly but pretty start to Tuesday with folks definitely fully in the holiday spirit less then 2 weeks away from the holiday.

Expect the rain chances to really ramp up as a dynamic storm system runs into the region through Wednesday. It looks wet for the morning commute so allow some extra time heading out to work or school. We could see a brief lull in the rain during part of the afternoon before a wave of low pressure along the frontal boundary enhances the rain Wednesday night. Solid rain totals are possible with a 1″-2″ rainfall possible. While no widespread flooding issues are expected, we could see some localized issues in far Southern Kentucky where we’ve seen a bit more rain of late.

Once this system clears the area, it will be colder with scattered cloud cover as we close out the week and head into the upcoming weekend. While it should be mainly dry, it could look like the holiday season (in addition to feeling like) with a few flurries possible heading into the weekend. Sunday looks a little better for sunshine but it will be cold with highs in the mid-30s.

Heading into next week as we rapidly approach the holiday, the model data is trending more slowly and weaker with the early week precipitation chances so it’s looking like maybe a shower or two possible. Some of the long term data looks rather interesting for Christmas weekend. More on the in the coming days!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and cold. Lows in the low-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, clouds late. Highs around 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Lows in the mid-40s.