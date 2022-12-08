It was just a wet and yucky day of weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a cool steady rain much of Thursday. One of the positives is it was just the type of soaking rain we’ve needed as we continue to lessen the rainfall deficient that we’ve seen much of the fall season. Temperatures were cool, but still above average into the low and mid-50s. Our weather lately may not have gotten you in the holiday spirit, but check out the decoration from this home outside Louisville. If you are a fan of the Minions and the “Despicable Me” movie series…you’ll love this.

Heading into Friday, another weak wave of energy will slide through the area but there shouldn’t be a bunch of moisture with it meaning clouds will linger but the shower activity should be isolated at best. Temperatures will vary depending on location with highs in the mid-50s in the Bluegrass with a few 60 degree readings down south.

We may see a little light at the end of the tunnel as far as getting some sunshine back and stringing a few dry days together. There will be yet another wave of low pressure passing by to our south on Saturday so more clouds and a few scattered showers can’t be ruled out with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Once that system moves to our southeast into Sunday, high pressure will begin to build in with drier air and that will mean a return of sunshine heading into early next week. Temperatures will be right around average with highs in the upper 40s but the sunshine should help lift the spirits a bit.

A fairly dynamic system will make a run through the Ohio Valley by the middle of next week so expect more rain and storms along with a good bit of wind. Once this system blows through, some colder air may finally return as we head into the final weekend before the Christmas holiday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies, a stray shower. Lows in the low 40s north with low 50s south.

FRIDAY: More clouds, rain returns. Highs in the mid-50s north with low 60s south.

FRIDAY NIGHT: More clouds and cool. Lows in the low 40s.