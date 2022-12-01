It definitely felt like the beginning of December across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Thursday as temperatures started out in the low and mid-20s before struggling to sneak into the low 40s. A few high thin clouds filtered out the sunshine from time to time, but we did enjoy a beautiful first morning of the final month of 2022.

Heading into Friday, winds will shift to the south and increase in strength as additional clouds build in from the west. Despite the cloud cover, afternoon highs should surge into the mid-50s thanks to the breezy conditions. Winds will gust to around 30 miles per hour at times with more wind expected into Friday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest. While most locations should remain dry on Friday, a few sprinkles will be possible with a better shot at rain showers after dark.

The cold front should move through Kentucky into the early hours of Saturday bringing rain and a lot of wind. Gusts early Saturday could be up to around 40 miles per hour as the front rolls through Much if not all of the rain should be early in the day and some sunshine will be back heading into the afternoon hours. Our “highs for Saturday will come early with temperatures in the mid-50s during the morning ahead of the boundary before following into the 40s through the day as a brisk northwest wind pushes colder air in.

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue into the first full week of December. With a stalled out boundary in our region along with a few waves of energy sliding through, we’ll be dodging some occasional rain from late Sunday through the middle part of next week. While no day will be a complete wash-out, you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy. Afternoon highs should be mainly in the low to mid-50s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and cold. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase and breezy, a late showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Windy with rain, steady temperatures. Lows in the low to mid-50s.