With a mid-level wave of energy sliding through the Ohio Valley we saw a few scattered clouds on Thursday but the air at the surface was way too dry for any rain to reach the ground. Despite the cloudiness, a southwest wind helped push afternoon highs into the mid and upper 70s, slightly above average for this time of the year. The timing of the clouds moving in was perfect given that it made for some amazing sunrise photos all across Central Kentucky.

Heading into Friday, a cold front will be moving through the commonwealth around daybreak, ushering in a shot of cooler air for Friday and the upcoming weekend. While we aren’t expecting any rainfall, we may see some additional scattered clouds along with a breezy north winds behind the front. As a result, afternoon highs should max out into the mid-60s here in Central Kentucky with a few low 70s down south since the front will take longer to move through that part of the state.

The weekend looks pleasantly cool with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 60s on Saturday before climbing into the mid-60s on Sunday, all thanks to high pressure drifting over the area. It should be about perfect for all the fall festivals and events going on across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

The biggest story will be the potential for more widespread frost across the area both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Both mornings will be chilly/cold with lows in the 30s but I think our coldest morning will be Sunday morning with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-30s thanks to high pressure sitting right overhead. With optimal conditions for radiational cooling, some widespread frost will be likely and I expect Frost Advisories to go up across Central and Eastern Kentucky as we head into the weekend.

Even though we’ve had an awesome stretch of weather to start October, we’ve dried out a bit with the latest Drought Monitor indicating abnormally dry conditions for a good chunk of the area. The good news is that a front may bring some much needed rain chances by later next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and pleasant. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy! Highs in the upper60s to low-70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid-30s.