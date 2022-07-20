You could really feel the increase in humidity across Central and Eastern Kentucky as moisture pooled ahead of a frontal boundary sliding through the Ohio Valley. Heat indices topped the 100 degree mark from the Bluegrass westward and that will be a prelude of things to come for the upcoming weekend.

Expect a quick break from the oppressive humidity on Thursday as the boundary drops to the south. A northwest wind will bring slightly drier air in so this will definitely help. It will still be a hot day with highs around 90 degrees but this may be our nicest day over the next week as a late July heat wave kicks in this weekend with temperatures and humidity levels on the rise.

Unfortunately the worst of the heat will occur over the weekend, and with it being a summer weekend there are plenty of outdoor activities going on. Afternoon highs should reach the mid-90s Friday through Sunday and while humidity levels won’t be off the charts, it won’t take very much to get those “feel-like” readings into the 100-105 degree range. The worst day for the “muggies” should be Sunday as moisture increases ahead of a frontal boundary that will hopefully bring some much needed relief early next week.

Remember to limit your time outdoors this weekend, especially during the hottest part of the day and keep all the heat safety tips in mind!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, still hot. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the upper 60s.