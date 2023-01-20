After an unseasonably mild week across Central and Eastern Kentucky with most days seeing afternoon highs in the low 60s, we caught a dose of reality as winter-like temperatures returned to the area to wrap of the week on Friday. With low clouds and a brisk northwest wind, afternoon struggled into the mid to upper 30s…with a few spots along the Kentucky/Tennessee border seeing low 40s as the clouds thinned a bit. Skies were mainly clear in a few spots around daybreak Friday before the clouds rolled in.

Heading into the weekend high pressure will build in and the clouds should diminish allowing for a sunny Saturday for much of the commonwealth. Afternoon highs should reach the low and mid-40s, which is a few degrees above average for this time of the year. Enjoy it since the second half of the weekend won’t be as nice.

An area of low pressure will slide through the region on Sunday, bringing some chilly rain showers as afternoon highs struggle into the upper 30s and low 40s. It does look like a few snowflakes will be possible along and north of the I-64 corridor as the moisture moves in early Sunday before the milder air wins out with a damp and chilly day expected.

Early next week the commonwealth should be in between systems so it looks mainly dry Monday and Tuesday other than a few flurries early Monday morning as the weekend system departs the area. A more significant weather maker will impact the region by Wednesday and at this point we are still looking at the “model trends” relative to the track of the low and the type of precipitation we may see.

For the last couple of days the data has been keeping the low along the Ohio River as it moves through, which would start some of the activity out as snow before changing over to mainly a rain event. It is looking likely we’ll catch a few snow showers on the backside toward the end of next week. Check out the graphic below which shows why the exact track of the low is very important in regard to whether it is mainly a rain or snow event. Stay tuned into next week and have a good weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low-40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, Light rain and snow mix late. Lows in the low to mid-30s.