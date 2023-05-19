White Men Can’t Jump remake with Jack Harlow premieres Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A remake of the 1992 classic White Men Can’t Jump, featuring Louisville native Jack Harlow, premieres Friday on Hulu.

Yesterday, Harlow walked the red carpet at Baxter Avenue Theatres to celebrate to movie’s release.

The movie stars Harlow, Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor and more.

The R-rated movie follows a pair of basketball players who team up to earn extra money, following the storyline of the original film.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was recently honored with a Hometown Hero banner in Louisville, shortly after a recent rise in entertainment media — a feature in a Doritos Super Bowl commercial; his new album, Jackman; a Hometown Hero banner on the side of the building at the intersection of East Broadway and Barret Avenue; and a walk on the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala red carpet.

Gov. Andy Beshear, on the day Harlow’s Hometown Hero banner was dedicated, called Harlow a “talented artist and actor, and an overall great guy” to represent Louisville and Kentucky.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6436620/

Jack Harlow, on the rise after new album, to star in movie remake