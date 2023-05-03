Jack Harlow honored with Hometown Heroes banner in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow was honored with a Hometown Hero banner in Louisville on the side of the building at the intersection of East Broadway and Barret Avenue.

Wednesday was also declared “Jackman” day in the city, in honor of his latest album released on April 28, according to ABC affiliate WHAS.

Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Craig Greenberg and Rep. Morgan McGarvey were all in attendance. Each of the three thanked Harlow for the work and pride he has poured into Louisville and its community.

“Jack Harlow is cool. His style is cool. His beats are cool. His lyrics are cool. His heart is warm and that makes him cool. And more importantly than that, he makes sure that people know Louisville is cool, ” McGarvey said.

Harlow got emotional as he thanked everyone for the Hometown Heroes banner. “If someone could ask me if I’d rather have a Grammy or this, I’d choose this. A million times,” he said. “I grew up watching rappers like OutKast and they would tell the story of Atlanta or Kendrick Lamar talking about Los Angeles and so it almost became second nature to me by the time I was a preteen that that’s what you do when you’re an MC. You get on the mic and you tell the story of where you’re from.”

Harlow joins the growing list of banners afforded to other Louisville icons, including Muhammad Ali, Jennifer Lawrence, Diane Sawyer, Colonel Sanders and more.