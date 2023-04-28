Jack Harlow visits Louisville alma mater, talks with students

































LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — “What’s poppin’?” Louisville native Jack Harlow made a surprise visit to his alma mater on Thursday!

The Atherton High School graduate spent time answering questions from students and giving them advice on how to achieve their goals.

“Thanks for poppin’ in, Jack!” a post on the Jefferson County Public Schools Facebook page said.

His new album Jackman was released Friday.

The album cover, featuring an alleyway in Louisville, went viral on social media with fans quickly identifying the back road being Richmond Drive and flocking to the area to take their own photos.

“We’ve already had people come by wanting to take their picture in the same position where Jack is standing on the album cover,” owner Julie Kredens told ABC affiliate WHAS.

Kredens said she was shocked when she learned her garage was used as the backdrop for Harlow’s latest album.

“I read the post first before I really looked at the photograph,” Kredens told WHAS. “And when I looked at the photo I’m thinking ‘Oh I wonder if I’m going to recognize’ — and I saw the garage we share with our neighbors.”

Kredens said she heard Harlow picked the location because he used to cut through their backyard after class at Highland Middle School.

Ten songs are on his album, including Common Ground, They Don’t Love It, Ambitious and more.