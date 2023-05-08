Jack Harlow, on the rise after new album, to star in movie remake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow, who was honored with a Hometown Hero banner in Louisville, is starring in a new movie being released on Hulu next week.

White Men Can’t Jump, a remake of the 1992 film, will air on the streaming platform on May 19. The movie features Kentucky native Harlow, Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor and more.

The R-rated movie follows a pair of basketball players who team up to earn extra money, following the storyline of the original film.

The movie’s release follows the recent rise of Harlow in entertainment media — a feature in a Doritos Super Bowl commercial; his new album, Jackman; a Hometown Hero banner on the side of the building at the intersection of East Broadway and Barret Avenue; and a walk on the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala red carpet.

Gov. Andy Beshear, on the day Harlow’s Hometown Hero banner was dedicated, called Harlow a “talented artist and actor, and an overall great guy” to represent Louisville and Kentucky.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6436620/