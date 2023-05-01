34th Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala celebrity lineup announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on Monday announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th year.
The celebrity guests include:
- Patrick Mahomes
- Chris Pine
- Peyton Manning
- Jack Harlow
- Aaron Rodgers
- Smokey Robinson
- Boyz II Men
- Justin Hartley
- Ritchie Sambora
- Eddie Montgomery
- Travis Tritt
- Doug E. Fresh
- Joey Fatone
- Bill Bellamy
- Larry Birkhead & Dannielynn Birkhead
- Jordan Smith
- Emmitt Smith
- Billy Gilman
- Rachel Platten
- Ian Bohen
- Bret Baier
- Robert Pine
- David Bakhtiari
- Randall Cobb
- Jimmy Graham
- A.J. Hawk
- Matt Flynn
- Brian Bulaga
- Blake Bell
- Shane Buechele
- Brandon Stokley
The gala is held in Louisville — home of Patricia Barnstable Brown.
“Our historic 34th year will be extraordinary,” said Patricia in a press release. “We’re so excited to celebrate with all of our friends!”
The gala has raised and donated approximately $17,000,000 to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the past 13 years.
This year’s gala will be held on May 5 at 8 p.m.