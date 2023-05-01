34th Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala celebrity lineup announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on Monday announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th year.

The celebrity guests include:

Patrick Mahomes

Chris Pine

Peyton Manning

Jack Harlow

Aaron Rodgers

Smokey Robinson

Boyz II Men

Justin Hartley

Ritchie Sambora

Eddie Montgomery

Travis Tritt

Doug E. Fresh

Joey Fatone

Bill Bellamy

Larry Birkhead & Dannielynn Birkhead

Jordan Smith

Emmitt Smith

Billy Gilman

Rachel Platten

Ian Bohen

Bret Baier

Robert Pine

David Bakhtiari

Randall Cobb

Jimmy Graham

A.J. Hawk

Matt Flynn

Brian Bulaga

Blake Bell

Shane Buechele

Brandon Stokley

The gala is held in Louisville — home of Patricia Barnstable Brown.

“Our historic 34th year will be extraordinary,” said Patricia in a press release. “We’re so excited to celebrate with all of our friends!”

The gala has raised and donated approximately $17,000,000 to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the past 13 years.

This year’s gala will be held on May 5 at 8 p.m.