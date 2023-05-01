34th Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala celebrity lineup announced

Hannah Woosley-Collins,

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on Monday announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th year.

The celebrity guests include:

  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Chris Pine
  • Peyton Manning
  • Jack Harlow
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Smokey Robinson
  • Boyz II Men
  • Justin Hartley
  • Ritchie Sambora
  • Eddie Montgomery
  • Travis Tritt
  • Doug E. Fresh
  • Joey Fatone
  • Bill Bellamy
  • Larry Birkhead & Dannielynn Birkhead
  • Jordan Smith
  • Emmitt Smith
  • Billy Gilman
  • Rachel Platten
  • Ian Bohen
  • Bret Baier
  • Robert Pine
  • David Bakhtiari
  • Randall Cobb
  • Jimmy Graham
  • A.J. Hawk
  • Matt Flynn
  • Brian Bulaga
  • Blake Bell
  • Shane Buechele
  • Brandon Stokley

The gala is held in Louisville — home of Patricia Barnstable Brown.

“Our historic 34th year will be extraordinary,” said Patricia in a press release. “We’re so excited to celebrate with all of our friends!”

The gala has raised and donated approximately $17,000,000 to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the past 13 years.

This year’s gala will be held on May 5 at 8 p.m.

