It was another dry Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky although if you looked outside at any point it appeared rain was on the horizon with some darker clouds mixed in with the sunshine. Luckily none of those clouds produced any rain and it ended up pretty pleasant for late August with highs in the mid-80s in most spots.

A quick note for all the early bird space buffs on Wednesday morning. The International Space Station will be visible for about a 5 minute period between 5:40am and 5:45 am. It will stay fairly low on the horizon, although its peak height should be high enough to see it so check out the graphic below.

Wednesday should feature more nice weather across the area as high pressure builds through the Ohio Valley. With a mix of clouds and sunshine, afternoon should remain in the mid-80s but it will feel pretty nice as humidity levels stay fairly low the next few days. Our “Muggy Meter” should hang in the comfy range until late week.

As the high gives way to the northeast on Friday, the return flow from the south will bring moisture back into area so humidity levels will pick up. It will be pretty toasty as well as afternoon highs reach the upper 80s. With a weak front dropping in from the northwest, a few scattered storms can’t be ruled out.

The weekend should be pretty typical for the final one of August, warm and humid conditions and just a few isolated storms possible with the heating of the afternoon, especially down south. Highs could flirt with the 90 degree mark so hydrate properly if you have outdoor activities planned.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the low-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, nice for late August. Highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the low-60s.