Warming Winds Arrive with Plenty of Rain..

Canadian high pressure moves across the region over the next day or so with fair skies and a big warm up as we head into the new work week.

After starting out the day near 20 Sunday morning, thanks to abundant sunshine and the arrival of a southwesterly breeze, temps jump into the middle 50’s Sunday afternoon.

Our warming continues into the 60’s on Monday as moisture begins to stream overhead in the form of increasing cloud cover. This will translate into a very wet Tuesday as the first of a series of systems begins to impact our weather this week.

A pair of systems arriving Thursday and Friday will bring us the potential of more rain and maybe a bit of wintry weather as well. This will need to be monitored.

Total precipitation for the week looks to be on the order of 2 to 4 inches for much of the region by week’s end.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell