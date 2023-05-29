Sunshine was definitely at a premium across Central and Eastern Kentucky over the long holiday weekend thanks to a stubborn upper level low keeping clouds and showers around (mainly on Sunday) and holding temperatures in check. We did finally see some improvement on Memorial Day with some sunshine returning across much of the area with the only exception being far southeastern Kentucky where a few clouds remained. This gave us a fairly significant temperature gradient with highs around 80 degrees in the Bluegrass with only upper 60s under the clouds to the southeast. Luckily it was a dry day for all the remembrance ceremonies across the commonwealth.

As we hit the home stretch for the month of May, our weather will be slowly warming up with more sunshine but we’ll also be dealing with the chance of a few isolated afternoon storms thanks to enough lingering moisture from the upper low being pushed in with an east wind. Afternoon highs should reach the low 80s Tuesday with more in the way of scattered clouds through the afternoon.

This brief pattern will hang around to close out the month and welcome June on Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-80s to welcome the new month with still a few pop-up storms possible during the afternoon warmth. The good news is that we have some positive changes heading into the first weekend of June.

While additional warmth/heat build eastward into the Ohio Valley, high pressure both at the surface and aloft will drift in from the northeast by Friday, bringing drier air in and suppressing any thunderstorm development. The dry air will also help with more efficient heating so afternoon highs will be quite summer-like as highs run into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees! Humidity levels will be low so it won’t be muggy, but you’ll need plenty of sunscreen for any outdoor activity next weekend as our weather looks good from start to finish!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and pleasant. Lows in the upper-50s to around 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with isolated P.M. storms. Highs in the low-80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the mid-60s.