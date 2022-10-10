We’ve had some pretty ideal autumn weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky the last several days and this Monday was no exception. The weekend was just perfect with frosty morning and pleasantly cool afternoons so we had a nice carryover into this week. Of course the fall colors are really starting to blossom so enjoy those colors while they last.

High pressure will give way to the east on Tuesday, allowing winds to shift around to the south. With more sunshine along with a few scattered clouds thanks to a wave of energy sliding by to our northwest, afternoon highs should make a run into the mid-70s with a few spots hitting the upper 70s. These temperatures are actually a few degrees above average heading into mid-October.

It’s been quite awhile since we’ve seen any legitimate rain chances across the region but that should change as we head into the mid-week. A cold front will plow through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday bring scattered showers and storms along with it. Winds will be strong on Wednesday with gusts over 30 miles per hour at times! This will push afternoon highs close to the 80 degree mark for afternoon highs. While we aren’t looking at heavy amounts of rain, the bulk of it should be during the overnight hours into early Thursday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop off with linger showers Thursday as highs struggle into the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it may be a 50/50 deal. With plenty of fall festivals, the fall meet at Keeneland continuing, and Kentucky versus Mississippi State at Kroger Field, Mother Nature should cooperate with dry weather on Saturday before another chance of rain arrives to finish off the weekend Sunday as yet another cold front drops into the commonwealth.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cool. Lows in the upper-30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper-70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, not as cool. Lows in the low to mid-50s.