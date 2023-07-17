It was a cloudy, hazy and occasional damp start to the week Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a few waves of weakening showers moved through early in the day followed by another hazy afternoon sky thanks to more smoke from the Eastern Canada wildfires drifting down into the region late in the weekend. Temperatures topped out into the low to mid-80s for afternoon highs Monday and with more storms expected through the evening and overnight hours, the active and unsettled weather pattern with occasional storms will continue much of this week.

Rolling into Tuesday we’ll dodge a few storms from time to time thanks to a weak frontal boundary hanging over the area but it shouldn’t be a wash-out. With a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs should reach the mid-80s in most spots, although it could be a tough hotter in those spots that see a bit more sunshine. Some of the data is indicating a few storms firing late morning and into the early afternoon but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few locations rain and storm free. One thing that will be hanging around is the muggy air as humidity levels stay high until we catch a bit of a break heading toward the weekend with the “muggy meter” on the way down.

The biggest concern heading into the mid-week will be for heavy rain that could create some flooding issues given the already saturated ground. Much of the data is showing a thunderstorm complex developing on the nose of an area of low pressure Tuesday night to our west and pushing into our area on Wednesday. It’s not off the table that we could see 2″-4″ rainfall totals in some locations by the end of the week, thus the flooding concerns so we’ll keep an eye on it into the mid-week.

There is good news heading into the upcoming weekend as a cold front should sweep some of the humidity and our rain chances out for a few days. This will mean a dry and pleasant late July weekend with afternoon highs in the low and mid-80s along with dry and pretty comfortable air. Let’s hope that forecast holds!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Warm with a few storms possible. Lows in the upper-60s.