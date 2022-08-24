Tranquil late August weather rolls on!

It’s been a delightful week of weather so far across Central and Eastern Kentucky, especially for late August. Wednesday featured another afternoon of sunshine mixed in with some scattered clouds, highs in the mid-80s and most importantly low humidity levels. This really increased the comfort factor for those out and about. One thing is for sure, we’ve had some amazing sunsets this week with more on the way into the late week.

High pressure will continue to hold serve across the Ohio Valley on Thursday as it jogs eastward. This will allow a return flow to pick up from the south so temperatures and humidity levels will be on the increase. Afternoon highs should run into the upper 80s and it may be a touch muggy. Our in-house data is trying to throw a few isolated storms into the mix along the Kentucky/Tennessee border during the heating of the day, which given the set-up can’t be ruled out.

A weakening boundary will drop in from the northwest on Friday so a few scattered storms should be back in the mix as enough moisture pools over the area to drive the train so to speak with these storms. Of course it’s week 2 of high school football Friday evening so we’ll have to keep an eye on any potential impacts from weather.

The final weekend of August should be pretty typical for this time of the year with warm and humid conditions and most spots remaining dry. Sure a pop-up storm or two can’t be ruled out through the late afternoon and early evening hours but don’t cancel any outdoor plans. Another front will head into the area to kick off next week so it could be a little wet and stormy for the final few days of August.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, still pleasant. Lows in the low-60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, a warm day! Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Fair skies, a bit muggy. Lows in the mid-60s.