We enjoyed a quiet Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, which was great news for the early birds to check out the “Buck Supermoon” thanks to clear skies. This occurs with a full moon coincides with the moon being at its closet point to the earth during the month of July. We saw some great pictures from viewers around the area.

A few scattered fair weather clouds popped up Wednesday afternoon to go along with the sunshine as afternoon highs reached the mid and upper 80s. Conditions should remain quiet into Thursday, despite a mid-level wave dropping in with the northwest flow. High pressure at the surface should win out and keep things dry, even though some of the data wants to squeeze out a passing shower, but should be dry again with highs in the mid-80s. Humidity levels look decent as well and should drop in the wake of the departing wave with more nice weather into Friday.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure will give way to the east allowing another upper level wave to drop in Saturday with the northwest flow aloft. While a stray storm can’t be ruled out, it looks like most of the activity will remain west of I-65. A cold front will drop into the region and slowly work into the commonwealth on Sunday and Monday so expect a better chance for scattered showers and storms as we close out the weekend and head into early next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and pleasant. Lows in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds, still nice. Highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid-60s.