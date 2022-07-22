With plenty of sunshine across Central and Eastern Kentucky, it was a hot finish to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky as afternoon highs reached the low and mid-90s. The good news is that humidity levels stayed fairly low so it wasn’t horribly oppressive like this past Wednesday. The day started out beautifully once again with a gorgeous sunrise in downtown Lexington (credit once again to my youngest daughter Raleigh for catching the photo below early Friday morning).

We should see more heat and a bit of humidity through the weekend as afternoon highs reach the mid-90s in Central Kentucky with low 90s in the east. Once again the silver lining will be that dewpoints look to stay in the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon hours, which means it will feel a little humid (especially in the direct sunlight) but these readings are pretty typical for this time of the year.

With plenty of outdoor activities on tap with a late July weekend, you’ll want to slow it down during the hottest part of the day, hydrate properly and use plenty of sunscreen. A few higher clouds may filter the sun out a bit into Sunday, which would take the edge off the heat but it will remain toasty in the low to mid-90s with a bit more humidity around.

We’ll finally get a break from the heat and humidity much of next week as a frontal boundary drops into the Ohio Valley, puts on the brakes and sets up shop for several days. What this means is we’ll be looking at a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms almost the entire week, which is great news on a number of fronts.

We could use some additional rainfall given the dry summer so far, plus with the clouds and rain around, afternoon highs will be held in check into the mid and upper 80s. Have a great weekend!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: More sunshine, hot and a bit humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and muggy. Lows in the low to mid-70s.