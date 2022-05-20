The Heat is ON!

A broad southwesterly flow combines with strong late May sunshine to produce the warmest conditions so far in 2022.

In fact, much of the region could crack the 90 degree mark for the first time this afternoon and Lexington will be close to a record high for the date which currently stands at 91° set way back in 1944. Rain chances will hold off until the second half of the weekend for most of Eastern Kentucky.

FRIDAY: Breezy sunshine and turning hot. High 90°

SATURDAY: Remaining steamy with only a slight chance for a pm shower. High 89°

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and a few storms, cooler. High 75°

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High 72°

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell