Many times during the fall season as temperatures cool down, sunshine or the lack there of can make all the difference and that was definitely the case on Thursday. After an overcast Wednesday, we enjoyed full sunshine Thursday. A brisk northeast wind kept things a bit on the cool side but at least with the sun around, temperatures were milder creeping back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The tranquil weather will continue as we close out the week on Friday and heading into the final weekend of October. With more sunshine expected as high pressure drifts eastward afternoon highs should make a run into the mid and upper 60s, which is right around average for this time of the year. The only x-factor yet again will be the east wind in place which typically holds temperatures down a few degrees with this set-up but we should be in good shape no matter what.

It looks to be a 50/50 weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky with Saturday dry and Sunday a bit on the damp side as an area of low pressure slides up from the southwest. We are looking at a half inch to possible up to 1″ rain totals as this system cruises through the region.

Of course all eyes are on Monday with Halloween and trick or treating on the docket for many, and the big question is whether the lingering shows will exit Central and Eastern Kentucky before the kiddos hit the streets late Monday afternoon and into the evening? At this point it still appears we could see a few lingering showers during that window but they should be scattered and winding down. We still have a few days to go so we’ll keep an eye on.

The latest Drought Monitor is out and unfortunately areas of the Bluegrass and back into Western Kentucky are now in a Severe Drought with parts of Eastern Kentucky now in a Moderate Drought. Keep in mind that the reading was taken this past Tuesday morning and does NOT include the light rain received late Tuesday. However we didn’t receive enough to make a serious dent in the deficit but hopefully we can chip away some with the weekend rainmaker on the way.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: High clouds, still chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, still chilly. Lows in the low-40s.