Our unseasonably chilly weather pattern continued on Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with clouds, cold temperatures and a few flurries/sprinkles. Afternoon highs struggled to reach the upper 30s and low 40s but there was some brief clearing across the southwest part of the state. The brisk west wind added to the chill of the day with gusts across the state in the 20 to 25 mile per hour range.

(Data courtesy of Kentucky Mesonet)

Heading into Thursday, we should see more in the way of sunshine as the clouds scour our a bit across the region. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s for early morning lows and with the brisk west wind holding serve, our “feel-like” temperatures could be in the mid-teens out the door Thursday.

With the sunshine expected through the afternoon, along with a few scattered clouds especially north, it should at least feel a bit better, even though afternoon highs will stay well below our average with readings topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The cold front that will bring the re-enforcing shot of colder air for the weekend will arrive early Friday so despite a good bit of additional sunshine expected into the weekend, very cold high pressure drifting in will keep our afternoon highs stuck in the mid to upper 30s. Our coldest morning should be Sunday thanks to the high being right overhead so early mornings lows could dip down into the upper teens.

We’ll finally see a moderation in temperatures and a shift in our overall weather pattern heading into Thanksgiving week. As the high drifts eastward, a return flow will pick up and afternoon highs will climb back to right around average into the mid-50s as we head toward the big travel day ahead of the holiday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, breezy and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny, still chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds, continued cold. Lows in the mid-20s.