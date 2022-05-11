Summer-like weather continues into the mid-week across Central and Eastern Kentucky

It is just what the doctor ordered across Central and Eastern Kentucky…a warm and dry stretch of weather. After all the severe weather and heavy rain at the end of last week, it’s definitely a good thing to get several days of beautiful sunshine along with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.

Our weather is still good the next few days, although with some warmer air aloft on Wednesday some scattered cloud cover will be possible for areas west of Lexington with more sunshine the farther east you go. It doesn’t look like any rain drops would reach the ground in those areas, given how dry the surface is. So we should be in good shape on Wednesday with afternoon highs topping out in the low and mid-80s once again.

Heading into the late week, the “bubble” of warmth across the Central Plains and Ohio Valley will burst a bit as an are of low pressure sitting along the East Coast actually works back to the west. This should kick in an east wind, which will hold our temperatures in check a few degrees although afternoon highs will still reach the low 80s. By Friday, Eastern Kentucky may see a few spotty showers as the low draws closer. We are in for the ole “squeeze play” this weekend as the weakening low to our southeast interacts with a front moving in from the west, so expect rain and storms to increase, especially on Sunday as the front moves in.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, continued pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s.