After a beautiful Memorial Day weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky it appears the warm and dry weather will hang around as we close out May and kick off June. It was definitely a warm holiday as most locations across Central and Eastern Kentucky reached the mid to upper 80s thanks to beautiful sunshine across the region.

High pressure will stay anchored to our east on Tuesday and with the south wind pushing additional warm air into Kentucky, afternoon highs will make a run into the upper 80s with a few spots possibly touching the 90 degree mark. The winds won’t be as strong on Tuesday so it may feel a touch muggy but not overly oppressive.

We should squeeze in one more dry day on Wednesday before our chances for showers and storms ramp up Wednesday night and into Thursday as a cold front slowly drifts in from the west. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday before backing off into the mid-70s with more clouds and rain around the area on Thursday.

Looking down the road, other than a few light showers or drizzle Friday morning, we should clear out nicely just in time for the upcoming weekend! Every “summer” weekend is important with so many outdoor activities on-going, along with lake and pool time so anytime the weather cooperates for a June weekend, that’s a huge bonus! Another wave of energy should increase our rain and storm chances by next Monday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and mild. Lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: More sunshine, toasty again. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and continued mild. Lows in the upper 60s.