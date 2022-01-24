Some Light Rain/ Snow Tonight For Some

Jeff Andrews,

It was nice to see 40s today.  Somerset hit 50.  We will see a narrow band of light rain tonight.  A system north will clip us as it sweeps east (thus, a “clipper”).  We will see a few decent days of sun and temperatures, overall, a cold, and continued dry week.

 

Tonight: Light rain &/or snow tonight.  No accumulation is expected.  Our low tonight 26.

Tuesday: Becoming fairly sunny.  A chilly high of 30. North winds 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 26.

Thursday: Partly sunny and a high of 41.

Thursday night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain/ snow showers.  A low of 27.

Friday: a 30% chance of rain/ snow showers and a high of 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold.  A high of 29

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 39.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 42

 

Categories: Local Weather Headlines, Storm Team Weather Blog, Weather, Weather Forecast

Related