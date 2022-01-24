Some Light Rain/ Snow Tonight For Some

It was nice to see 40s today. Somerset hit 50. We will see a narrow band of light rain tonight. A system north will clip us as it sweeps east (thus, a “clipper”). We will see a few decent days of sun and temperatures, overall, a cold, and continued dry week.

Tonight: Light rain &/or snow tonight. No accumulation is expected. Our low tonight 26.

Tuesday: Becoming fairly sunny. A chilly high of 30. North winds 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 26.

Thursday: Partly sunny and a high of 41.

Thursday night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain/ snow showers. A low of 27.

Friday: a 30% chance of rain/ snow showers and a high of 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. A high of 29

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 39.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 42