Sheangshang’s Scott Co. murder case heads to grand jury

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man accused of killing a deputy two weeks ago had his case sent to a grand jury in Scott County court Tuesday.

Steven Sheangshang appeared in court for murder of a police officer, burglary, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and theft by unlawful taking.

The judge decided there was enough evidence against Sheangshang in Scott County to send his case to the grand jury.

On June 2, Sheangshang appeared in court in Fayette County where a judge also sent that case to the grand jury. In Fayette County, he’s charged with assault, robbery, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of burglary and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun stemming from his alleged actions after leaving Scott County.

Sheangshang pleaded not guilty to all charges in both counties.

On Monday, May 22, Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Deputy Caleb Conley during a routine traffic stop in Scott County.

Sheangshang then fled to a home in a nearby neighborhood and allegedly forced his way inside, pointed a handgun at the homeowners and took the keys to their vehicle, according to the arrest citation. The 45-year-old then drove that vehicle to Lexington and stopped at Rose & Jims Bar and Grill.

Sheangshang left the first vehicle he stole there, shot a man in the stomach and then stole his vehicle, according to the citation.

He was later arrested in a home in the 800 block of Charles Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

